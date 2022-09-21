The 2022-2023 season continues to inch ever closer to the start date for the Michigan State women’s basketball team. With it just several weeks away now, the Big Ten Network released the season’s coverage Wednesday morning. The Spartan women will have at least five games televised on the Big Ten Network this season with another 15 regular-season home games streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Among the at least 62 conference games that will air on the Big Ten Network this season, Michigan State will have its first appearance on Dec. 1 against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with an 8 p.m. tipoff. Just a few days later the Big Ten opener for MSU will also be on BTN as Purdue visits the Breslin Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Dec. 5.

A road game at Ohio State on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. will make it three-straight games on BTN for the Spartans as well. However, a long gap will follow before fans can find the team on BTN again.

Over the final months of the season, two road trips will also be on the Big Ten Network. A trip to Illinois on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. and a trip to Nebraska on Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. will round out the final games on BTN for the season. Future scheduling decisions by FOX and ESPN networks may be released at a later date as well.

The full schedule for the Michigan State women’s basketball 2022-2023 season was released on Sept. 7. The Spartans completed the 2021-2022 season with a 15-15 overall record and went 8-9 in conference play.