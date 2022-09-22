 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan State men’s basketball announces television coverage for 2022-2023 season

The Spartans’ season begins on Nov. 7 in East Lansing.

By Brad LaPlante
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round Greenville - Michigan St vs Duke Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-2023 Michigan State men’s basketball season is getting closer with the first game being played in early November.

MSU begins the season with its home opener against Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on BTN+. The team’s first game on actual television is when the Spartans square off against Gonzaga on Nov. 11 in San Diego. That game will air on ESPN and the tip-off time is yet to be announced.

An incredibly difficult seven-game stretch will air on national television when Michigan State plays Gonzaga (ESPN), Kentucky (ESPN), Villanova (FS1), the Phil Knight Invitational (ESPN/2) and a road contest against Notre Dame (ESPN/2/U) on Nov. 30.

Beginning Dec. 4, Michigan State faces Northwestern for its first Big Ten matchup of the season. That game will air on Big Ten Network.

Altogether, Michigan State will have 22 games on national television, such as ESPN’s family of networks, FOX, FS1 and CBS. Eight games will air on Big Ten Network, while one will air on the conference’s streaming service, BTN+.

For those interested in the exhibition game against Grand Valley State and the home opener against Northern Arizona, a subscription can be bought here.

Michigan State’s full 2022-2023 schedule is below, including announced TV channels and times thus far.

2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Season Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time TV Event
Date Opponent Location Time TV Event
Nov. 7 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. BTN+
Nov. 11 vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego, CA TBA ESPN Veterans Day
Nov. 15 vs. Kentucky Wildcats Indianapolis, IN 7 p.m. ESPN Champions Classic
Nov. 18 Villanova Wildcats East Lansing, MI 8 p.m. FS1 Gavitt Tipoff Games
Nov. 24 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Portland, OR 10:30 p.m. ESPN Phil Knight Invitational
Nov. 25 vs. UConn/Oregon Portland, OR TBA ESPN/2 Phil Knight Invitational
Nov. 27 TBD Portland, OR TBA ESPN/2 Phil Knight Invitational
Nov. 30 at Notre Date Fighting Irish South Bend, IN TBA ESPN/2/U ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Dec. 4 Northwestern Wildcats East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. BTN
Dec. 7 at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, PA 6:30 p.m. BTN
Dec. 10 Brown Bears East Lansing, MI 4:30 p.m. BTN
Dec. 21 Oakland Grizzlies East Lansing, MI 6:30 p.m. BTN
Dec. 30 Buffalo Bulls East Lansing, MI 6 p.m. BTN
Jan. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. BTN
Jan. 7 Michigan Wolverines East Lansing, MI 2:30 p.m. Fox
Jan. 10 at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, WI 7 p.m. ESPN/2
Jan. 13 at Illinois Fighting Illini Urbana-Champaign, IL 9 p.m. FS1
Jan. 16 Purdue Boilermakers East Lansing, MI 2:30 p.m. Fox
Jan. 19 Rutgers Scarlet Knights East Lansing, MI 6:30 p.m. FS1
Jan. 22 at Indiana Hoosiers Bloomington, IN 12/1 p.m. CBS
Jan. 26 Iowa Hawkeyes East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. FS1
Jan. 29 at Purdue Boilermakers West Lafayette, IN 12:15 p.m. CBS
Feb. 4 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights TBD TBA Fox
Feb. 7 Maryland Terrapins East Lansing, MI 9 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 12 at Ohio State Buckeyes Columbus, OH 1 p.m. CBS
Feb. 15 Minnesota Golden Gophers East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. BTN
Feb. 18 at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, MI 9 p.m. Fox
Feb. 21 Indiana Hoosiers East Lansing, MI 9 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 25 at Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa City, IA 12 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 28 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, NE 9 p.m. BTN
March 4 Ohio State Buckeyes East Lansing, MI 12/2/4 p.m. ESPN/2
March 8-12 Big Ten Tournament United Center - Chicago, IL Big Ten Tournament

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...