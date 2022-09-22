Michigan State men’s basketball announces television coverage for 2022-2023 season

The 2022-2023 Michigan State men’s basketball season is getting closer with the first game being played in early November.

MSU begins the season with its home opener against Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on BTN+. The team’s first game on actual television is when the Spartans square off against Gonzaga on Nov. 11 in San Diego. That game will air on ESPN and the tip-off time is yet to be announced.

An incredibly difficult seven-game stretch will air on national television when Michigan State plays Gonzaga (ESPN), Kentucky (ESPN), Villanova (FS1), the Phil Knight Invitational (ESPN/2) and a road contest against Notre Dame (ESPN/2/U) on Nov. 30.

Beginning Dec. 4, Michigan State faces Northwestern for its first Big Ten matchup of the season. That game will air on Big Ten Network.

Altogether, Michigan State will have 22 games on national television, such as ESPN’s family of networks, FOX, FS1 and CBS. Eight games will air on Big Ten Network, while one will air on the conference’s streaming service, BTN+.

For those interested in the exhibition game against Grand Valley State and the home opener against Northern Arizona, a subscription can be bought here.

Michigan State’s full 2022-2023 schedule is below, including announced TV channels and times thus far.