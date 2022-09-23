Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.

Michigan State and Minnesota are set to clash for the 48th meeting all-time, but just the second time since the dissolution of the Legends and Leaders Divisions. It was supposed to mark the start of a six-year series like the Spartans just wrapped up in the 2021 season against Northwestern.

However, that seems unlikely to be the case any longer as the Big Ten is set to once again expand. Hopefully it will not be a nine-year gap between visits by the Golden Gophers as a consequence of expansion and pandemics again.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck will be one face of familiarity in an otherwise unfamiliar series due to dormancy. Fleck faced off against Michigan State twice as head coach of Western Michigan and again in his first season at the helm in Minneapolis in 2017.

RV/RV Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) vs. RV/No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. ET

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 2.5-point underdog against Minnesota with the over/under set at 51

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: Big Ten Network

Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App

Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin

Analyst: Joshua Perry

Sidelines: Rick Pizzo

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Steve Courtney

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 83 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 83 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)

Surface: Natural Grass

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 30-17

Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 17-6

Last Meeting: Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27 (2017)

Current Series Streak: MSU with five (2010-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 15-8 (third year)

Overall Record: 20-15 (fourth year)

Record vs. Minnesota: 0-0

Minnesota Head Coach: P.J. Fleck

Minnesota Record: 38-23 (sixth year)

Overall Record: 68-45 (10th year)

Record vs. MSU: 0-3

