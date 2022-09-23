Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
Michigan State and Minnesota are set to clash for the 48th meeting all-time, but just the second time since the dissolution of the Legends and Leaders Divisions. It was supposed to mark the start of a six-year series like the Spartans just wrapped up in the 2021 season against Northwestern.
However, that seems unlikely to be the case any longer as the Big Ten is set to once again expand. Hopefully it will not be a nine-year gap between visits by the Golden Gophers as a consequence of expansion and pandemics again.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck will be one face of familiarity in an otherwise unfamiliar series due to dormancy. Fleck faced off against Michigan State twice as head coach of Western Michigan and again in his first season at the helm in Minneapolis in 2017.
RV/RV Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) vs. RV/No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (2-1)
Date: Saturday, Sept. 24
Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. ET
Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 2.5-point underdog against Minnesota with the over/under set at 51
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: Big Ten Network
Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App
Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
Analyst: Joshua Perry
Sidelines: Rick Pizzo
RADIO: Spartan Media Network
Play-by-Play: George Blaha
Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn
Sideline: Steve Courtney
Broadcast Host: Will Tieman
Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Satellite: Ch. 83 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 83 (SiriusXM.com/App)
Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Lansing, Michigan
Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)
Surface: Natural Grass
All-Time Series: MSU leads, 30-17
Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 17-6
Last Meeting: Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27 (2017)
Current Series Streak: MSU with five (2010-present)
COACHES:
Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker
MSU Record: 15-8 (third year)
Overall Record: 20-15 (fourth year)
Record vs. Minnesota: 0-0
Minnesota Head Coach: P.J. Fleck
Minnesota Record: 38-23 (sixth year)
Overall Record: 68-45 (10th year)
Record vs. MSU: 0-3
