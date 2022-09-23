Michigan State announces weekly captains versus Minnesota

The Michigan State football team announced its weekly captains for the clash with Minnesota on Saturday.

Some familiar faces received the honors ahead of the home game with Minnesota this weekend, with quarterback Payton Thorne (offense) and defensive end Jacoby Windmon (defense) each representing the Spartans for the third time this season. They are joined by long snapper Hank Pepper (special teams), with Pepper making his first appearance as a team captain this season.

Thorne will hope to continue the play he found in the Spartans’ 39-28 defeat at the hands of Washington last Saturday, in which he was one of the few bright spots in an overall disappointing team performance. Thorne finished the game 30-for-42 for 323 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with one interception. He also gained 12 yards on rushing on the day.

Windmon was a bright spot for the defense through the first two games, logging five-and-a-half sacks and four forced fumbles. Washington did an admirable job scheming against him, though, holding him to just three total tackles on the day. Windmon will be looking to turn his performance around to try to give the team a boost following the rough defensive showing in Seattle.

Pepper receives the honor of representing the special teams this week, his first appearance as a captain this season. He started all 13 games last season at long snapper, handling the duties on 131 special teams snaps, and has started all three games so far in 2022. Pepper has also logged three total tackles in the 2022 season thus far, including a solo tackle in each of the last two games.