Game Thread: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan State Spartans

The No. 21/RV Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium this afternoon for the Big Ten season opener. On the opposite sideline of MSU, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are back in East Lansing for the first time in nine seasons and for the first matchup against Michigan State since 2017 (a victory for the Spartans in Minneapolis).
Round 4— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 23, 2022
24 Hours #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/ODPGdRrbZV
Go Green!
Please keep it clean today!
#B1GFootball Week 4: @GopherFootball at @MSU_Football— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 23, 2022
Saturday, Sept. 24
Spartan Stadium
⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET
@BigTenNetwork
https://t.co/jvnDbNR9kV pic.twitter.com/GWtQUmINiZ
