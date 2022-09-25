 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State drops out of Coaches Poll

Michigan State is no longer ranked in the Coaches Poll or receiving votes in the AP Poll.

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Minnesota at Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Football Coaches Poll this week and received no votes in the AP Poll this week following two brutal losses in a row.

That comes after MSU opened the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Poll and No. 14 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

  1. Georgia (55 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama (4)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes:

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Spartans dropped out of the Coaches Poll, but somehow still received 13 votes this week. Maryland, the upcoming opponent for Week Five, also received two votes this week following the Terps showing a tough fight in a loss at Michigan in Week Four.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Georgia (34 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama (26)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Kentucky
  9. Tennessee
  10. NC State
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Penn State
  13. Utah
  14. Baylor
  15. Oregon
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Washington
  19. Arkansas
  20. BYU
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Florida State
  23. Minnesota
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Syracuse

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami.

Others Receiving Votes:

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.

