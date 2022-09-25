Michigan State drops out of Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Football Coaches Poll this week and received no votes in the AP Poll this week following two brutal losses in a row.

That comes after MSU opened the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Poll and No. 14 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

Georgia (55 first-place votes) Alabama (4) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes:

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Spartans dropped out of the Coaches Poll, but somehow still received 13 votes this week. Maryland, the upcoming opponent for Week Five, also received two votes this week following the Terps showing a tough fight in a loss at Michigan in Week Four.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Georgia (34 first-place votes) Alabama (26) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Tennessee NC State Ole Miss Penn State Utah Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Texas A&M Washington Arkansas BYU Wake Forest Florida State Minnesota Pittsburgh Syracuse

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami.

Others Receiving Votes:

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.