Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller ushers in “new era” of hockey with arena unveiling

Michigan State men’s ice hockey is entering a new era with both a renovated Munn Ice Arena and new coaching staff. On Friday, MSU presented a dedication for donors and alumni who made the renovation possible.

The media was given a tour of the facilities in the hour leading up to the presentation. Most of the new additions to the facility are part of a brand new structure not previously present at the arena. What fans will notice immediately upon walking in is Michigan State’s new Hall of Hockey.

Within the Hall of Hockey are statues, videos, screens and lights. It is an entire celebration of what was and is the Michigan State hockey program. At the end of the Hall, there is a massive video screen that flashes the names of current players. While I was gazing, the screen happened to flash the profiles of sophomore forward Jesse Tucker (although he’s still listed as a freshman on-screen), graduate defenseman Christian Krygier, junior forward Zach Dubinsky and freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy.

There is a brand new entrance on the south side of the arena, where the Hall of Hockey resides. That entrance is the completely renovated structure. Inside the actual rink, the only major updates include seating. Seats have been moved to accommodate new placement of MSU’s home bench. Essentially, the arena has “flipped” since the new locker room is on the opposite side.

One very specific change I noticed is actually in the paint underneath the ice. Until now, the center line was a pattern of red and white. NCAA rules, like the NHL, require some form of pattern interval in the center line to distinguish it from the blue lines. Right now, Munn Ice Arena was painted with a solid white line and a thin red outline as the center line.

Enforcement of these rules is unclear since the NHL has several teams that use solid red center lines. Additionally, many NCAA teams’ rinks do not follow dimension requirements, although most of them are being renovated to fit IIHF guidelines, 200 feet long by 100 feet wide. Minnesota’s rink fits these dimensions, but Michigan State’s arena is still at 200 feet long by 85 feet wide, which is actually what is used by the NHL.

While fans will not see most of what’s been renovated, there is a lot to see. For one, the entrance is breathtaking. It’s crisp and modern with an all-glass exterior. Walking up, all of the offices are completely visible. So are the stairs leading down to the renovation.

Downstairs, out of fan-view, is the updated weight room, player lounge, rehab center and more. One specific upgrade that brought me back to my playing days was the shooting room, right next to the player lounge.

In describing the new shooting room, head coach Adam Nightingale thinks it will help immensely for Michigan State.

“This is right underneath my office,” he said in front of a-couple-hundred donors on Friday. “In the morning, I’ll hear ‘whack, whack, whack, whack,’ you know? That gets me excited.”

MSU is starting to sharply look into the health of its student athletes. With a new player lounge, the team can come in, watch NHL Network or ESPN and have something to eat, or “fuel” as the team puts it. This “fuel” is a major focus on player health, strength and conditioning. The new rehab center features three pools, all fitted with a television. The last one includes a treadmill.

My favorite feature, and one I somehow forgot to snap a photo of, is the brag wall just outside of the locker room. It includes all of Michigan State’s accomplishments in program history.

Finally, Michigan State introduced the media to a brand new film room. This is also where Nightingale and players will do their postgame press conferences this season.

Donors and alumni were treated to a dedication ceremony. Speaking during the program were Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr, trustee Melanie Foster, Nightingale, alum Gary Harpell and players/twins Cole and Christian Krygier.

“Our beloved arena has been home to one of the most successful programs in college hockey, Haller said. “It is a facility that tackles tradition and glory with memories still frozen in our minds...Though it is important to celebrate the past, we continue to be ambitious. We will be guided by our principles of valuing people, empowering our student athletes and living in a culture of excellence. We are excited to usher in a new era of Spartan hockey.”

Stanley proceeded to speak for several minutes, thanking all of the donors and listing all of the program’s accomplishments over the years. To follow, Foster mentioned that these new facilities will help “recruit and retain the very best student athletes.” She said that Michigan State can offer an “extraordinary experience.”

Michigan State will play its first game at the renovated arena on Oct. 1 when it faces off against the Team USA National Team Development Program under-18 squad for an exhibition matchup. The home opener and first game of the season is against Bowling Green on Oct. 7.

