Photo Gallery: Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football - Sept. 24, 2022

The Michigan State Spartans are currently on a two-game losing streak. MSU was dominated by the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 34-7, and currently stand at 2-2 on the 2022 season.

Offensively, the Spartans could not finish drives, and turned the ball over multiple times. On defense, Michigan State could not stop Minnesota as the Gophers executed a perfect offensive game plan and controlled the clock. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is “not happy” with what he is seeing from his team. Meanwhile, the players are searching for answers moving forward.

While Michigan State has struggled the past couple of weeks, the game still provided the opportunity to capture some beautiful images on an overcast day in East Lansing. Marvin Hall, staff photographer for The Only Colors, was in attendance at Spartan Stadium to get some live action shots of the contest between Minnesota and Michigan State.

The full gallery of 77 images is below. All images are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Grid View

























































































































































Michigan State will look to get back on the winning track next week, as the Spartans travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on FS1.