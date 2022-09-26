Ohio State at Michigan State football set for 4 p.m. kickoff on ABC

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Six matchup against Ohio State has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

ABC pic.twitter.com/xhJAnJzCdl — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 26, 2022

Michigan State fans are hoping to avoid a repeat of the past five games in the series that have seen Ohio State’s average win margin at 35 points per contest. Overall, Ohio State is riding a six-game win streak in the series heading into the Oct. 8 matchup in East Lansing. In fact, the last time MSU has won against OSU in its home stadium was last millennium in a 23-7 victory in 1999.

Michigan State is coming off a two-game losing streak to Washington and Minnesota, causing it to drop out of both the AP and Coaches Polls heading into a road matchup at Maryland in Week Five.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is 4-0 with a most recent rout of Wisconsin in Columbus. The Buckeyes host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week Five prior to the trip to East Lansing and are presently ranked No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.