Michigan State lands commitment from 2024 four-star cornerback Jamari Howard

Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class just got a big addition, as four-star cornerback Jamari Howard announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Monday afternoon.

Howard has major size for the defensive back position, as he is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. Being only a junior in high school, there is still more room for him to grow.

He joins wide receiver Nick Marsh in MSU’s 2024 class that will look to potentially be the highest-ranked group in the Mel Tucker era. Howard is rated as the No. 171 overall player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is also rated as the No. 16 cornerback in the class and the No. 32 player in Florida. Additionally, On3.com ranks Howard as the No. 25 overall player in the 2024 class.

Howard received additional scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Miami (FL.), Oklahoma and Texas A&M, among others. Though it is early in the cycle, MSU now has a pair of top-200 players for the 2024 class.

The Spartans hosted a wealth of prospects this past weekend against Minnesota and will have even more recruits on campus against Ohio State and Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

Highlights: