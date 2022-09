On this week’s super high energy and overwhelmingly positive episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-14) Minnesota vs. Michigan State Recap - WOOOOOOO BOY, THIS MIGHT BE BAD

(14-57) Week in Review/Preview - You came for the sadness, stay for the (not bitter at all) laughs at the Big Ten West’s existence

(57-FIN) Maryland Preview — with a side of existential crisis