Michigan State men’s ice hockey ranks in top-5 for 2006 recruiting class

Puck Preps — the ice hockey equivalent of of websites like 247Sports or Rivals for football and basketball — has ranked Michigan State at No. 4 for the 2006 recruiting class.

Boston University had an incredible summer of recruiting, including yesterdays commitment of 4 ⭐️ Will Zellers, and find themselves at the top of our NCAA Rankings for the 2006 class with a 300+ point gap on Minnesota.



Players in this class (born in 2006) will have turned 16 years old in 2022 and some are projected to join Michigan State’s roster as soon as the 2024-2025 season. The Spartans’ ‘06 class includes four total commits: one five-star recruit and three four-star recruits. Boston University ranked No. 1 with Minnesota at No. 2 and Harvard at No. 3.

Michigan State’s class of ‘06 commits includes forwards Austin Baker, Lucas Van Vliet and Christian Humphreys — all are currently playing for the Team USA National Team Development Program under-17 squad. Its most recent ‘06 commit is forward Riley Patterson, who is playing for the North York Rangers in the OJHL. Humphreys is the five-star recruit. He scored five goals in his debut for Team USA’s under-17 team.

Most recently on the recruiting trail, Michigan State gained a commitment from forward A.J. Lacroix, although he is a 2005-born player and could join MSU in 2023-2024.

This weekend, Michigan State will face off against the Team USA under-18 squad in an exhibition match up. It will be the Spartans’ first-ever game at the newly-renovated Munn Ice Arena.

Also on the Team USA under-18 roster is Trey Augustine, a goaltender who flipped his commitment from Michigan to Michigan State earlier this year. Fans can potentially see him in action if they head to the game. MSU has also announced that the first 500 patrons will receive a free jersey.

Michigan State’s first regular season game will be on Oct. 7 against Bowling Green.