Michigan State men’s ice hockey ranks in top-5 for 2006 recruiting class

MSU’s class includes a five-star prospect and multiple four-star prospects.

By Brad LaPlante
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State hockey head coach Adam Nightingale
Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Puck Preps — the ice hockey equivalent of of websites like 247Sports or Rivals for football and basketball — has ranked Michigan State at No. 4 for the 2006 recruiting class.

Players in this class (born in 2006) will have turned 16 years old in 2022 and some are projected to join Michigan State’s roster as soon as the 2024-2025 season. The Spartans’ ‘06 class includes four total commits: one five-star recruit and three four-star recruits. Boston University ranked No. 1 with Minnesota at No. 2 and Harvard at No. 3.

Michigan State’s class of ‘06 commits includes forwards Austin Baker, Lucas Van Vliet and Christian Humphreys — all are currently playing for the Team USA National Team Development Program under-17 squad. Its most recent ‘06 commit is forward Riley Patterson, who is playing for the North York Rangers in the OJHL. Humphreys is the five-star recruit. He scored five goals in his debut for Team USA’s under-17 team.

Most recently on the recruiting trail, Michigan State gained a commitment from forward A.J. Lacroix, although he is a 2005-born player and could join MSU in 2023-2024.

This weekend, Michigan State will face off against the Team USA under-18 squad in an exhibition match up. It will be the Spartans’ first-ever game at the newly-renovated Munn Ice Arena.

Also on the Team USA under-18 roster is Trey Augustine, a goaltender who flipped his commitment from Michigan to Michigan State earlier this year. Fans can potentially see him in action if they head to the game. MSU has also announced that the first 500 patrons will receive a free jersey.

Michigan State’s first regular season game will be on Oct. 7 against Bowling Green.

Michigan State men’s ice hockey commitments

Name Expected Class Pos. Neutral Zone Rating Current Team Birth Year/Age Hometown AAA Org. Commit Date Coach
Arvega Hovsepyan 2023-24 F 3.75 star Tri-City Storm (USHL) 2003/18 Los Angeles, CA L.A. Jr. Kings 09/25/2021 Cole
Jack Sparkes 2023-24 D 3.75 star Lincoln Stars (USHL rights) 2003/18 Toronto, ON Don Mills Flyers 11/23/2021 Cole
Austin Oravetz 2023-24 D 4 star Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) 2003/18 Pittsburgh,PA 08/23/2022 Nightingale
Owen Baker 2023-24 RW 3.75 star Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) 2004/18 Howell, MI Honeybaked 08/01/2020 Cole
Justin Varner 2023-24 LW 3.75 star Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) 2004/18 Shelby Township, MI Honeybaked 08/01/2020 Cole
Tucker Shedd 2023-24 D 4.25 star Omaha Lancers (USHL) 2004/17 Holt, MI Honeybaked 08/02/2020 Cole
Owen West 2023-24 D 4 star Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) 2004/17 Pittsboro, IN Honeybaked 10/20/2021 Cole
Dylan Wegner 2023-24 F 3.5 star Aberdeen Wings (NAHL) 2004/17 Nashville, TN Bishop-Kearney 11/15/2021 Cole
Patrick Geary 2023-24 D 3.75 star Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) 2004/18 Hamburg, NY Buffalo Jr. Sabres 07/16/2022 Nightingale
Mykhailo Danylov 2023-24 F 3.75 star Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) 2004/18 Kyiv, UKR Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 08/05/2022 Nightingale
Dominic Elliott 2024-25 D 3.75 star Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) 2004/18 Allendale, MI Fox Motors 08/01/2020 Cole
Isaac Gordon 2024-25 F Chicago Steel (USHL) 2004/18 Landmark, MB 08/16/2022 Nightingale
Tommi Mannisto 2024-25 F 4 star Tappara U 20 (Finland) 2004/18 Riihimaki, FIN 09/15/2022 Nightingale
Riley Bassen 2024-25 F 3.75 star Dallas Stars U16 (Cedar Rapids USHL rights) 2005/17 Frisco, TX Dallas Stars 09/02/2021 Cole
Christian Kim 2024-25 F 3.75 star Wenatchee Wild (BCHL) (Tri City USHL rights) 2005/17 Torrance, CA Jr Ducks 01/01/2022 Cole
Luke Baker 2024-25 D 3.5 star Omaha Lancers (USHL) 2005/16 Howell, MI NJ Avalanche 02/27/2022 Cole
A.J. Lacroix 2023-24 F 4 star Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL) 2005/17 West Vancouver, BC 09/20/2022 Nightingale
Austin Baker 2024-25 F 4 star NTDP 17s 2006/16 White Lake, MI Little Ceasar's 08/01/2022 Nightingale
Lucas Van Vliet 2024-25 F 4 star NTDP 17s 2006/16 Livonia, MI 08/01/2022 Nightingale
Christian Humphreys 2024-25 F 4.25 star NTDP 17s 2006/16 Pittsburgh, PA 08/16/2022 Nightingale
Frederic Deschenes 2025-26 D Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) 2005/16 Sorrel-Tracy, QC 09/02/2022 Nightingale
Garin Ludwig 2025-26 D 3.75 star Honeybaked U16 2006/16 Eagle River, AK 09/01/2022 Nightingale
Riley Patterson 2025-26 F 4.25 star North York Rangers (OJHL) 2006/16 Etobicoke, ON 09/15/2022 Nightingale
Goalies
Luca Di Pasquo 2023-24 G 3.75 star Pentincton Vees (BCHL) (Cedar Rapids USHL rights) 2003/18 Livonia, MI Honeybaked 11/20/2021 Cole
Trey Augustine 2023-24 G 4 star NTDP 18s 2005/17 South Lyon, MI Honeybaked 09/06/2022 Nightingale

