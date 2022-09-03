Michigan State hockey lands two new commitments

The Michigan State men’s ice hockey program has gained two commitments over the weekend, from two defenseman: ‘06 prospect Garin Ludwig and ‘05 prospect Frédéric Deschênes.

Ludwig, a native of Eagle River, Alaska, had 37 points in 41 games for his Alaska under-15 squad last season. He’s a Green Bay USHL draft pick and will play for Honeybaked this season.

Ludwig could possibly join MSU in 2024-2025 and is the first defenseman born in 2006 that head coach Adam Nightingale and his staff have recruited.

Over the weekend, it was also announced that left-shot 2005 defenseman Deschênes has committed to Michigan State.

Deschênes is originally from Sorel-Tracy, Québec, Canada and stands at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. He scored 37 points in 38 games for his under-18 team last season. During the upcoming year, he will play for the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers.

Right now, Michigan State is averaging about two or three commitments per month. The program last gained a commitment from defenseman Austin Oravetz. Other key recruiting additions include Christian Humphreys, Austin Baker and Viktor Hurtig.

MSU will open the 2022-2023 season with a preseason game against the Team USA National Development Program under-18 squad. The first regular season series of the year will feature a home matchup against Bowling Green, followed by a road game in Bowling Green, Ohio.