How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Michigan State Spartans return to College Park for the first time since 2018 to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The matchup marks the earliest meeting in a season ever between the two teams in a series dating back to Oct. 21, 1944. The previous earliest meeting was Oct. 7, 1950. That game ended in a 34-7 victory in East Lansing for the Terps.
Despite being in the same division in the Big Ten, Michigan State has not traveled to Maryland since 2018 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 canceling two scheduled games there.
Michigan State is reeling this week with a defense that can’t stop pretty much anything and an offense that is more stubborn at trying to establish the run early in a game than Kirk Ferentz is stubborn about punting from the opponent’s own 35-yard line.
Meanwhile, Maryland features a potent offense with a number of talented skill players that gave No. 4 Michigan more than expected last Saturday in Ann Arbor. However, Michigan State has won three of the last four meetings against UMD by double-digits. Additionally, MSU is 3-1 in College Park as the programs are set for the 13th meeting all-time.
UR/RV Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1) vs. UR/RV Maryland Terrapins (3-1, 0-1)
Date: Saturday, Oct. 1
Kickoff: 3:35 p.m. ET
Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is an 8.5-point underdog against Minnesota with the over/under set at 60
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: FS1
Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App
Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle
Analyst: Mark Helfrich
RADIO: Spartan Media Network
Play-by-Play: George Blaha
Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn
Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick
Broadcast Host: Will Tieman
Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Satellite: Ch. 99/205 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 968 (SiriusXM.com/App)
Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: College Park, Maryland
Stadium: SECU Stadium (54,000)
Surface: FieldTurf
All-Time Series: MSU leads, 10-2
Series in College Park: MSU leads, 3-1
Last Meeting: Michigan State 40, Maryland 21 (2021)
Current Series Streak: MSU with four (2017-present)
COACHES:
Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker
MSU Record: 15-9 (third year)
Overall Record: 20-16 (fourth year)
Record vs. Maryland: 1-0
Maryland Head Coach: Michael Locksley
Maryland Record: 16-24 (fourth year)*
Overall Record: 18-50 (seventh year)*
Record vs. MSU: 0-3*
* interim UMD coach in 2015
