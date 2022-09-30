How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Michigan State Spartans return to College Park for the first time since 2018 to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The matchup marks the earliest meeting in a season ever between the two teams in a series dating back to Oct. 21, 1944. The previous earliest meeting was Oct. 7, 1950. That game ended in a 34-7 victory in East Lansing for the Terps.

Despite being in the same division in the Big Ten, Michigan State has not traveled to Maryland since 2018 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 canceling two scheduled games there.

Michigan State is reeling this week with a defense that can’t stop pretty much anything and an offense that is more stubborn at trying to establish the run early in a game than Kirk Ferentz is stubborn about punting from the opponent’s own 35-yard line.

Meanwhile, Maryland features a potent offense with a number of talented skill players that gave No. 4 Michigan more than expected last Saturday in Ann Arbor. However, Michigan State has won three of the last four meetings against UMD by double-digits. Additionally, MSU is 3-1 in College Park as the programs are set for the 13th meeting all-time.

UR/RV Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1) vs. UR/RV Maryland Terrapins (3-1, 0-1)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1

Kickoff: 3:35 p.m. ET

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: FS1

Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App

Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle

Analyst: Mark Helfrich

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 99/205 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 968 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: College Park, Maryland

Stadium: SECU Stadium (54,000)

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 10-2

Series in College Park: MSU leads, 3-1

Last Meeting: Michigan State 40, Maryland 21 (2021)

Current Series Streak: MSU with four (2017-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 15-9 (third year)

Overall Record: 20-16 (fourth year)

Record vs. Maryland: 1-0

Maryland Head Coach: Michael Locksley

Maryland Record: 16-24 (fourth year)*

Overall Record: 18-50 (seventh year)*

Record vs. MSU: 0-3*

* interim UMD coach in 2015

