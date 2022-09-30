Michigan State football announces captains for road contest against Maryland

The Michigan State football team has announced which players will be the captains this weekend for Sarturday’s road contest against Maryland.

On offense, MSU announced redshirt junior Tre Mosley as the captain. On defense, senior transfer linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is the captain. On special teams, sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer is serving as captain this week.

Mosley has been leading the wide receiver room alongside sophomore Keon Coleman. Mosley has 12 receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Windmon has 20 tackles and has been one of the few bright spots for MSU on defense this season. He has 5.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, although each of his sacks game in the first two games.

Baringer has sent off 13 punts this season and is averaging 53 gross yards per punt. He remains one of the best punters in college football.

This weekend, Michigan State heads off to College Park, Maryland to face the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and is set to air on FS1.

MSU is 2-2 with losses against Washington and Minnesota in back-to-back weeks. Maryland is 3-1 and is coming off of a narrow road loss to Michigan.