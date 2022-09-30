Michigan State women’s soccer upsets No. 6 Penn State on the road

Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is off to a good start this season as it defeated No. 6 Penn State on the road Thursday night in a 2-1 victory.

HOW YA LIKE US NOW?

The Spartans STUN #6 Penn State on the road ⚪️#GoGreen | #V4MSU pic.twitter.com/rnNE3nuIWE — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) September 30, 2022

Despite the victory, Penn State led in the shots column with 16. MSU had eight. The Spartans are rolling right now. The win is Michigan State’s second against a ranked opponent. MSU defeated No. 19 Colorado earlier this month.

In fact, Michigan State’s only loss this season was against No. 11 Arkansas. The team is undefeated in conference play so far, making MSU’s start the best in program history.

In MSU’s game against Penn State, junior midfielder Justina Gaynor scored her third goal of the season during the 57th minute, putting the Spartans up 1-0. The second goal was scored at 69:06 when sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored on an assist by Emerson Sargeant.

“Everyone in our locker room is fully committed to what we are building here,” Michigan State head coach Jeff Hosler said after the game. “This group is hungry to keep growing and to continue getting better every day.”

Michigan State will play Maryland in a road contest on Sunday. Then the team returns home for games against Michigan and Indiana on Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 respectively.