Photo Gallery: Western Michigan vs. Michigan State football, Sept. 2, 2022

The Michigan State football program opened up its 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 in Spartan Stadium with a 35-13 victory over Western Michigan.

While Michigan State ultimately got the 22-point victory, Western Michigan was able to keep the game close for much of the second half before the Spartans finally broke away in the fourth quarter. MSU starts off the 2022 campaign with a 1-0 record.

Marvin Hall, the official photographer for The Only Colors, was on hand to capture the action between the Spartans and Broncos.

A gallery including over 100 photos from Friday night’s game is below. As usual, this is incredible work by Marvin here.

All photos are credited as Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Next week, Michigan State is back in “The Woodshed” for a home game against the Akron Zips. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.