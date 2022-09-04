Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

Through one week of the 2022 season, it looks like Mel Tucker has struck gold in the transfer portal yet again.

UNLV transfer linebacker/edge rusher Jacoby Windmon’s performance in the season opener against Western Michigan earned national recognition, with Windmon being named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

Nation’s taking notice @JW1NDMON has been named the @WalterCampFF National Defensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/jTjQBbbDx8 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 4, 2022

The senior showed out in his debut for Michigan State, finishing the day with seven total tackles and four sacks, as well as a forced fumble in the Spartans’ 35-13 victory over the Broncos.

When asked about his performance after the game, Windmon emphasized that he simply gives his all on the field, letting the stats take care of themselves.

The Spartans tallied seven total sacks against Western, with six of them coming from new faces. Windmon led the way with four, Florida transfer defensive end Khris Bogle and Mississippi State transfer linebacker Aaron Brule each had one, and returning nickel back Chester Kimbrough contributed a sack as well. Kimbrough, who played the 2021 season with the Spartans, transferred from Florida following the 2020 season.

Windmon and Michigan State will look to continue their winning ways when they face the Akron Zips on September 10.