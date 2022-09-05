Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

It was an incredible debut for senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon in a Michigan State uniform. In MSU’s season-opening 35-13 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, the UNLV transfer recorded seven tackles, four sacks for a loss of 17 yards and a forced fumble. He made a huge impact in the Spartans’ win.

For his efforts, Windmon was named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Just the beginning @JW1NDMON @bigten Defensive Player of the Week in his first game as a Spartan pic.twitter.com/AHIYeFHTzG — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 5, 2022

Windmon’s four sacks were the most by a Michigan State player in a single game since 2003, and tied the record for second-most sacks in a single game in program history.

The Spartans recorded seven sacks in total on the day, as Florida transfer defensive end Khris Bogle, Mississippi State transfer linebacker Aaron Brule and nickel back Chester Kimbrough each took down the quarterback as well.

Windmon becomes the first Spartan to earn the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor since Antjuan Simmons on Nov. 30, 2020.

#B1GFootball : Jacoby Windmon, @MSU_Football



Recorded 4 sacks, tying for the 2nd most in school history, in his Spartan debut and Michigan State’s 35-13 victory against Western Michigan



For more: https://t.co/IisEnGINB8 pic.twitter.com/IPRlZT4kv1 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 5, 2022

The Michigan State defense held Western Michigan’s offense to 334 total yards, including 193 passing yards and 141 rushing yards. The MSU defense also forced two fumbles.

Windmon was also recently named as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week.

The Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week is @MSU_Football LB @JW1NDMON tallying 7 tackles, 3 solo, and FOUR SACKS in the #Spartans 35-13 Win over Western Michigan. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/xrevgGgQW1 — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 5, 2022

Michigan State is set to play the Akron Zips at Spartan Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.