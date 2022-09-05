Michigan State men’s tennis freshman Ozan Baris advances at U.S. Open juniors

Michigan State men’s tennis freshman Ozan Baris defeated Constantinos Koshis in the U.S. Open Junior Championships on Sunday, winning in two sets, by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

Moving on! Ozan advances to Tuesday’s Round of 32.



Ozan Baris def. Constantinos Koshis , 6-3, 6-4#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/6W9zVXpXFL — Michigan State Men’s Tennis (@MSU_MTennis) September 4, 2022

Michigan State announced the signing of Baris in June. Baris is a top-10 recruit from Okemos, Michigan who made it through three rounds of the Australian Open juniors back in January (at the time, under the name Ozan Colak).

Baris, without a seed ranking at this year’s U.S. Open juniors, will face Switzerland-born No. 3 Kilian Feldbausch later today (Sept. 5) at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Court 10. Fans wishing to watch the match may do so on ESPN+.

At the Australian Open, it was Feldbausch who Baris lost to. Baris took the first set, 6-2, but after winning a tiebreak in the second set, Feldbausch rebounded for a win in three sets.

MSU’s men’s tennis team opens its 2022 season with the Wildcat Invite, hosted by Kentucky from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Michigan State will finish the season Nov. 3 through Nov. 6 with the Big Ten Indoors in Ann Arbor.