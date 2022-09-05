Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow out for season

Michigan State junior linebacker Darius Snow is out for the remainder of the 2022 season with a right leg injury, according to MSU head coach Mel Tucker.

Mel Tucker said LB Darius Snow is out for the year. "I feel terribly for him. he worked hard and was playing at a high level." Says Xavier Henderson "is sore, so we'll just have to see how he comes along with his treatment. But he'll be ready when he's ready." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 5, 2022

Snow hurt his leg in Michigan State’s win over Western Michigan on Friday night. He had two tackles before he was hurt.

This is a massive loss for Michigan State, as Snow’s versatility allows him to be used all over the field as a linebacker, safety or nickel back. MSU does have a deep group of linebackers still left, but Snow’s skill set was unique.

Aaron Brule, Cal Haladay, Ben VanSumeren, Ma’a Gaoteote and others will look to fill in for the injured Snow, while Jacoby Windmon will likely continue playing off the edge

Last season, Snow had 87 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in 13 games for the Spartans. Hopefully Snow is able to make a full recovery.

Tucker also mentioned that fifth-year safety Xavier Henderson is “sore.” Henderson exited Friday’s game against WMU and did not return. He was seen walking with crutches and a brace on his leg.

Michigan State will play the Akron Zips next on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.