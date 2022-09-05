Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 three-star cornerback Colton Hood

The Michigan State football program landed a new verbal commitment in the 2023 class on Labor Day, as three-star Georgia cornerback Colton Hood announced his pledge to the Spartans on Monday.

Hood, who plays high school football at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia, becomes the 14th player in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

Hood is listed as the No. 73 cornerback, No 79 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia and No. 780 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

In addition to Michigan State, Hood had scholarship offers from Clemson, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Penn State, Minnesota, Indiana, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and many others.

The Spartans initially offered Hood, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds (according to his Twitter account and Hudl tape), in March. He took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend of June 10. MSU has also offered a scholarship to Hood’s brother, Brandon Hood, who is a running back in the 2024 class.

Hood becomes the third cornerback commitment in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting haul as of now.

Hood joins a talented class for MSU in 2023, which also includes four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson, four-star defensive lineman Bai Jobe, four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe, four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin, four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson, three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III and three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack.

Four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell de-committed from MSU in August.

Highlights: