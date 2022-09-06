Michigan State No. 14 in AP Poll top-25 rankings, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press top-25 football poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll this week.

MSU opened the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Poll and No. 14 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 this week. Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 14. Three Big Ten teams also received votes.

Full AP Results:

Alabama (44 first-place votes) Georgia (17) Ohio State (2) Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh North Carolina State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Others Receiving Votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten features four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 rankings. Michigan State jumped three spots from the preseason poll to No. 11. Four other Big Ten teams are receiving votes, though three teams from the East are in the rankings to one from the West. The receiving votes teams give a mirrored result, with three from the West and one from the East.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Alabama (57 first-place votes) Georgia (6) Ohio State (2) Clemson Michigan Texas A&M Oklahoma Baylor Notre Dame Oklahoma State Michigan State Southern California North Carolina State Pittsburgh Utah Miami Arkansas Wisconsin Florida Kentucky Wake Forest Texas Ole Miss Oregon Brigham Young

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston.

Others Receiving Votes:

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.