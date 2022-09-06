 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State No. 14 in AP Poll top-25 rankings, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

Michigan State moved up one spot in the AP Poll and three spots in the Coaches Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
The Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press top-25 football poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll this week.

MSU opened the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Poll and No. 14 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 this week. Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 14. Three Big Ten teams also received votes.

Full AP Results:

  1. Alabama (44 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia (17)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. North Carolina State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Others Receiving Votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten features four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 rankings. Michigan State jumped three spots from the preseason poll to No. 11. Four other Big Ten teams are receiving votes, though three teams from the East are in the rankings to one from the West. The receiving votes teams give a mirrored result, with three from the West and one from the East.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Alabama (57 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia (6)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Baylor
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Michigan State
  12. Southern California
  13. North Carolina State
  14. Pittsburgh
  15. Utah
  16. Miami
  17. Arkansas
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Florida
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Oregon
  25. Brigham Young

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston.

Others Receiving Votes:

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.

