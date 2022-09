On this week’s episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-11) 12 Team Playoffs. They’re a good thing!

(11-15) CROOTIN - Welcome, Colton Hood

(15-39) Michigan State/Western Michigan Recap — everybody just calm down

COMMERCIAL BREAK

(39-1:08) Week 1 Review - NC State is not for real but OSU probably still is

(1:08-1:17) Week 2 Preview - Texas? Back? No. Also, burn the big ten slate with fire.

(1:17-FIN) Akron Preview - They aren’t good.