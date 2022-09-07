Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans.

Trey Augustine has just committed to Michigan State. https://t.co/RwDPHTYWci — Brad LaPlante (@bradlaplante) September 7, 2022

Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.

He’s a 17-year-old who was born in 2005. He is on pace to join Michigan State’s men’s ice hockey team during the 2023-2024 season.

Initially, Augustine had committed to the University of Michigan. In the last 48 hours, however, he’s flipped to Michigan State University. Fans are excited to hear this news since it means that MSU could potentially have a steady goaltender for three or four years.

Last week, Michigan State gained commitments from defensemen Garin Ludwig and Frédéric Deschênes. MSU will open its season against Bowling Green on Oct. 7 at a newly-renovated Munn Ice Arena.