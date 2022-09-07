 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State Women’s Basketball: 2022-2023 conference schedule released

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
2022 Women’s Big Ten Tournament - Michigan State v Ohio State Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Michigan State women’s basketball team has released its full Big Ten Conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season. The Spartans play 18 conference games this season with five teams on the schedule both home and away. Four others are away only and four will only visit East Lansing in single play matchups.

The Spartans will look to challenge defending Big Ten co-champions Iowa and Ohio State this season. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes finished with a 14-4 record in the regular season, while Iowa went on to win the Big Ten Tournament title.

The 18-game conference schedule for MSU as released is below:

  • Dec. 5 - Purdue
  • Dec. 11 - at Ohio State
  • Dec. 29 - Indiana
  • Jan. 2 - at Northwestern
  • Jan. 7 - at Maryland
  • Jan. 11 - Wisconsin
  • Jan. 14 - at Michigan
  • Jan. 18 - Iowa
  • Jan. 22 - Rutgers
  • Jan. 29 - at Illinois
  • Feb. 2 - at Nebraska
  • Feb. 5 - Michigan
  • Feb. 8 - at Wisconsin
  • Feb. 12 - Penn State
  • Feb. 15 - at Purdue
  • Feb. 18 - Maryland
  • Feb. 22 - Minnesota
  • Feb. 25 - at Penn State
  • March 1-5 - Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State previously released the full non-conference schedule a few weeks ago.

The Spartans completed the 2021-2022 season with a 15-15 overall record and went 8-9 in conference play. While All-American Nia Clouden has departed for the WNBA, MSU welcomes back two starters in the All-Big Ten freshmen duo DeeDee Hagemann and Matilda Ekh.

You can find the full season’s season’s schedule, including both conference and non-conference games, below:

MSU WBB 2022-2023 Season Schedule

Date Opponent Location Event Time
Date Opponent Location Event Time
Oct. 29 Saginaw Valley State (Exh.) East Lansing, MI TBD
Nov. 7 Delaware State East Lansing, MI TBD
Nov. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne East Lansing, MI TBD
Nov. 13 Western Michigan East Lansing, MI TBD
Nov. 15 Oakland East Lansing, MI TBD
Nov. 17 Florida A&M East Lansing, MI TBD
Nov. 19 at Central Michigan Mount Pleasant, MI TBD
Nov. 24 vs. Iowa State Portland, OR Phil Knight Invitational TBD
Nov. 27 vs. North Carolina/Oregon Portland, OR Phil Knight Invitational TBD
Dec. 1 Georgia Tech East Lansing, MI ACC/B1G Challenge TBD
Dec. 5 Purdue East Lansing, MI TBD
Dec. 11 at Ohio State Columbus, OH TBD
Dec. 18 Detroit Mercy East Lansing, MI TBD
Dec. 20 Prairie View A&M East Lansing, MI TBD
Dec. 29 Indiana East Lansing, MI TBD
Jan. 2 at Northwestern Evanston, IL TBD
Jan. 7 at Maryland College Park, MD TBD
Jan. 11 Wisconsin East Lansing, MI TBD
Jan. 14 at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI TBD
Jan. 18 Iowa East Lansing, MI TBD
Jan. 22 Rutgers East Lansing, MI TBD
Jan. 29 at Illinois Champaign, IL TBD
Feb. 2 at Nebraska Lincoln, NE TBD
Feb. 5 Michigan East Lansing, MI TBD
Feb. 8 at Wisconsin Madison, WI TBD
Feb. 12 Penn State East Lansing, MI TBD
Feb. 15 at Purdue West Lafayette, IN TBD
Feb. 18 Maryland East Lansing, MI
Feb. 22 Minnesota East Lansing, MI TBD
Feb. 25 at Penn State State College, PA TBD
March 1-5 Big Ten Tournament Minneapoilis, MN BTT TBD

