The Michigan State women’s basketball team has released its full Big Ten Conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season. The Spartans play 18 conference games this season with five teams on the schedule both home and away. Four others are away only and four will only visit East Lansing in single play matchups.
The Spartans will look to challenge defending Big Ten co-champions Iowa and Ohio State this season. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes finished with a 14-4 record in the regular season, while Iowa went on to win the Big Ten Tournament title.
The 18-game conference schedule for MSU as released is below:
- Dec. 5 - Purdue
- Dec. 11 - at Ohio State
- Dec. 29 - Indiana
- Jan. 2 - at Northwestern
- Jan. 7 - at Maryland
- Jan. 11 - Wisconsin
- Jan. 14 - at Michigan
- Jan. 18 - Iowa
- Jan. 22 - Rutgers
- Jan. 29 - at Illinois
- Feb. 2 - at Nebraska
- Feb. 5 - Michigan
- Feb. 8 - at Wisconsin
- Feb. 12 - Penn State
- Feb. 15 - at Purdue
- Feb. 18 - Maryland
- Feb. 22 - Minnesota
- Feb. 25 - at Penn State
- March 1-5 - Big Ten Tournament
Michigan State previously released the full non-conference schedule a few weeks ago.
The Spartans completed the 2021-2022 season with a 15-15 overall record and went 8-9 in conference play. While All-American Nia Clouden has departed for the WNBA, MSU welcomes back two starters in the All-Big Ten freshmen duo DeeDee Hagemann and Matilda Ekh.
You can find the full season’s season’s schedule, including both conference and non-conference games, below:
MSU WBB 2022-2023 Season Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Event
|Time
|Oct. 29
|Saginaw Valley State (Exh.)
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Nov. 7
|Delaware State
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Nov. 10
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Nov. 13
|Western Michigan
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Nov. 15
|Oakland
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Nov. 17
|Florida A&M
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Nov. 19
|at Central Michigan
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|TBD
|Nov. 24
|vs. Iowa State
|Portland, OR
|Phil Knight Invitational
|TBD
|Nov. 27
|vs. North Carolina/Oregon
|Portland, OR
|Phil Knight Invitational
|TBD
|Dec. 1
|Georgia Tech
|East Lansing, MI
|ACC/B1G Challenge
|TBD
|Dec. 5
|Purdue
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Dec. 11
|at Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|TBD
|Dec. 18
|Detroit Mercy
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Dec. 20
|Prairie View A&M
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Dec. 29
|Indiana
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Jan. 2
|at Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|TBD
|Jan. 7
|at Maryland
|College Park, MD
|TBD
|Jan. 11
|Wisconsin
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Jan. 14
|at Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|TBD
|Jan. 18
|Iowa
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Jan. 22
|Rutgers
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Jan. 29
|at Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|TBD
|Feb. 2
|at Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|TBD
|Feb. 5
|Michigan
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Feb. 8
|at Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|TBD
|Feb. 12
|Penn State
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Feb. 15
|at Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|TBD
|Feb. 18
|Maryland
|East Lansing, MI
|Feb. 22
|Minnesota
|East Lansing, MI
|TBD
|Feb. 25
|at Penn State
|State College, PA
|TBD
|March 1-5
|Big Ten Tournament
|Minneapoilis, MN
|BTT
|TBD
