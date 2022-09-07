The Michigan State women’s basketball team has released its full Big Ten Conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season. The Spartans play 18 conference games this season with five teams on the schedule both home and away. Four others are away only and four will only visit East Lansing in single play matchups.

The Spartans will look to challenge defending Big Ten co-champions Iowa and Ohio State this season. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes finished with a 14-4 record in the regular season, while Iowa went on to win the Big Ten Tournament title.

The 18-game conference schedule for MSU as released is below:

Dec. 5 - Purdue

Dec. 11 - at Ohio State

Dec. 29 - Indiana

Jan. 2 - at Northwestern

Jan. 7 - at Maryland

Jan. 11 - Wisconsin

Jan. 14 - at Michigan

Jan. 18 - Iowa

Jan. 22 - Rutgers

Jan. 29 - at Illinois

Feb. 2 - at Nebraska

Feb. 5 - Michigan

Feb. 8 - at Wisconsin

Feb. 12 - Penn State

Feb. 15 - at Purdue

Feb. 18 - Maryland

Feb. 22 - Minnesota

Feb. 25 - at Penn State

March 1-5 - Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State previously released the full non-conference schedule a few weeks ago.

The Spartans completed the 2021-2022 season with a 15-15 overall record and went 8-9 in conference play. While All-American Nia Clouden has departed for the WNBA, MSU welcomes back two starters in the All-Big Ten freshmen duo DeeDee Hagemann and Matilda Ekh.

You can find the full season’s season’s schedule, including both conference and non-conference games, below: