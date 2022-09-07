Michigan State lands Penn State transfer edge rusher Ken Talley

Despite the 2022 regular season already having started, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, along with general manager/executive director of player personnel and recruiting Saeed Khalif and the rest of the staff, have once again hit in the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, Penn State transfer edge rusher Ken Talley announced his decision to transfer to Michigan State.

The Next Chapter Of My Life Is Here My New Home Let’s Get Paid Thank You @Coach_mtucker #GOGREEN #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/XE3siBWfzm — KEN “ ” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) September 7, 2022

Talley was a four-star prospect out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia in the 2022 class. He was ranked as the the No. 24 “EDGE” player, No. 9 player in the state of Pennsylvania and No. 273 overall prospect in 2022, according to 247Sports.

Talley committed to the Nittany Lions back in September of 2020. He signed his National Letter of Intent with Penn State in December 2021 and enrolled at the university on July 31. However, shortly after fall camp began (in which he was a full participant), Talley entered the transfer portal on Aug. 15.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Talley could play defensive end or linebacker for Michigan State, perhaps in a similar way to Jacoby Windmon as a stand-up edge rusher. However, this late into the process, Talley and Michigan State would have to apply for an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility. It is unclear if the waiver will be pursued, or if Talley will simply take a redshirt for his true freshman year.

Talley is the 10th transfer addition to Michigan State’s 2022 roster.