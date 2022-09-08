Former Michigan State goaltender Ryan Miller to be inducted into USA Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Michigan State men’s ice hockey goaltender Ryan Miller was recently announced as one of five inductees into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame.

Proud that @RyanMiller3039 was announced as one of the five inductees into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame! Induction will be Nov. 30. https://t.co/y6Z4l6thWq pic.twitter.com/hshhyVNfDR — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) September 8, 2022

Miller grew up in East Lansing and eventually went and played for Michigan State University for three seasons.

While Miller was at MSU, he set several records, including the NCAA record for most career shutouts (26). He was also the 2001 winner of the Hobey Baker Award, honoring the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player. That year, he led the league in wins, win percentage, save percentage (an NCAA record .950), goals against average and shutouts (an NCAA record 10).

He was the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Goaltender of the Year in every season he was with Michigan State.

Miller was selected as the No. 138 overall in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He signed with the team and played for its AHL affiliate, Rochester, after playing for Michigan State.

In 2012, Miller surpassed Dominik Hasek as Buffalo’s franchise leader in wins (235) in a shootout victory against the New York Islanders. It took Miller just six-and-a-half years to amass 235 wins; Hasek got to that mark in nine.

After being traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2014, Miller has played in the NHL for both the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks before retiring after the 2020-2021 season. He also led Team USA to a silver medal in 2010.

Buffalo has announced that the team will retire his No. 30 on Jan. 19, 2023.

Miller still holds the records at Michigan State for career goals against average (1.54), career save percentage (.941), and career shutouts (26). He is also the NHL record-holder for wins by a U.S.-born goaltender (391). His induction will take place on Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The four others being inducted in the 2022 class are Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando.