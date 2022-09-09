Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.

Michigan State enters the matchup riding a seven game winning streak in Spartan Stadium. That streak dates back to a 6-0 record at home in the 2021 season, while head coach Mel Tucker is 8-3 overall in East Lansing as head coach of Michigan State.

Saturday’s matchup will also include a special halftime recognition for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Nine members will be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 9, including Herb Adderley (football), Kathy DeBoer (volleyball/women’s basketball), Joan Garety (women’s golf), Draymond Green (men’s basketball), Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis (women’s soccer), Greg Jones (football), Kalisha Keane (women’s basketball), Karen Langeland (women’s basketball/administration), and Bob Steele (men’s track and field).

As for Akron, the Zips are in the first season under head coach Joe Moorhead. He returns to lead the program after working on the Akron coaching staff from 2004-08, including serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2006-2008. Prior to his return to Akron as the now head coach, Moorhead spent the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon after a 14-12 (3-9 in SEC) record as head coach at Mississippi State.

Michigan State fans will be most familiar with Moorhead’s two seasons as offensive coordinator at Penn State for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Nittany Lions went 1-1 against MSU during that span. In his only visit to East Lansing during that span, Moorhead watched the 2017 Spartans defeat No. 7 PSU in East Lansing in a 27-24 victory after enduring an over three hour delay caused by severe weather.

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. No. 14/11 Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. EDT

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 34.5-point favorite over Akron with the over/under set at 56

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: Big Ten Network

Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App

Play-by-Play: Chris Vosters

Analyst: Matt Millen

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Steve Courtney

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)

Surface: Natural Grass

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 2-0

Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: Michigan State 75, Akron 6 (1914)

Current Series Streak: MSU with 2 (1913-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 14-7 (third year)

Overall Record: 19-14 (fourth year)

Record vs. Akron: 0-0

Akron Head Coach: Joe Moorhead

Akron Record: 1-0 (first year)

Overall Record: 53-25 (seventh year)

Record vs. MSU: 0-0

