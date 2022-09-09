Michigan State announces weekly captains versus Akron

Another game, another set of weekly captains for the Michigan State football program. On Friday, the Spartans unveiled redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed (offense), senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon (defense) and redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins (special teams) as captains for Saturday’s matchup versus Akron (4 p.m. Eastern Time, Big Ten Network).

Fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson suffered an injury last week in the victory over Western Michigan and is expected to miss the game versus Akron. This is the first time Henderson will not serve as a weekly captain since before the 2021 season began. He was voted a captain for every week of the 2021 campaign, as well as for the 2022 season opener versus the Broncos.

This is Reed’s first weekly captain honor of the 2022 season, and his fourth since the 2021 season. Reed recorded two receptions for 31 yards with a long of 26 last week against Western Michigan.

Newcomer Jacoby Windmon earns the first weekly captain honor of his Spartan career, coming off a monster performance in his debut against Western Michigan. Windmon recorded seven total tackles, three solo tackles, four sacks and a forced fumbles last week. The performance earned him the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week award and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award for Week One.

Elijah Collins also earns his first weekly captain honor of his career. Collins didn’t record any snaps on offense last week, but he did have some appearances on special teams in the win over Western Michigan and the veteran gets the nod to lead the special teams units this week.