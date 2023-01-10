GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Wisconsin - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is rolling into Madison Wisconsin looking to knock off one of the few ranked teams left in the Big Ten.

These two teams are heading in opposite directions. After a light pre-conference slate left Wisconsin looking great, their recent loss against Illinois leaves them looking suspect.

By comparison, Michigan State took out in-state rival Michigan in an intense - if ugly - win on Saturday to extend their win streak. MSU’s roster is expected at full strength tonight and that could spell disaster for a Wisconsin team struggling to keep up.

Game Time: Tuesday, January 10th at 7pm

Watch the game: ESPN

Debate Points/Things to Watch: