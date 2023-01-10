PRO GREEN: Kenneth Walker III Lights up the NFL in his Rookie Year

Kenneth Walker III burst onto the national scene as a transfer running back dominating defenses last year. The recent Spartan took a little bit longer to make his impact in the NFL, but a huge impact he made for sure.

Walker started the season as a backup on a Seahawks squad with limited expectations. After just a few games, Walker was called on to fill in and he delivered some vintage Spartan running for the Seahawks.

In dominating fashion, Walker posted three games in a row of 88 yards, 97 yards and a truly impressive 167 yards.

The hype train was rolling almost as fast.

The powerful running back was slowed in the middle of the season and not coincidentally the Seahawks hit a mid-season swoon.

While Walker was unable to maintain record setting pace, it was clear his speed and power were adapting well to the professional ranks.

To close out the season, Walker recovered from an injury to post three consecutive games with over 100 yards. The last one absolutely devastated Lions fans, as the Seahakws Week 18 victory made sure the Lions would not continue onto the post season.

Regardless, Michigan State fans can celebrate this Spartans professional success. Over 1,000 yards (12th in the NFL), and 9 touchdowns (tied for 10th in the NFL) as a Rookie is impressive. It may be enough to make him offensive Rookie of the year.

Spartans know how to support Spartans, and Kenneth Walker III will ALWAYS be a Spartan.