Keon Coleman Named All Academic Big Ten as he Focuses on Football

Two sport athlete, and rising star wide receiver Keon Coleman announced he would not be playing basketball for Michigan State this year.

MSU basketball coach, Tom Izzo, released a statement:

“Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the joint decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time. Keon had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations.”

Notably, Keon Coleman has been taking care of his academics. He was recently Academic All-Big Ten. Because, as Tom Izzo so succinctly put it: “We still go to school at Michigan State.”

Coleman had joined the Spartan Basketball Squad on December 26th. Joining practice was delayed by an injury in the last MSU Football game against Penn State. Initially, the 3 games in 26 days that covered most of December looked ideal to work Coleman into the rotation. It’s unclear if the delay in joining the team contributed to not playing basketball this year.

In the 2021-2022 basketball season, Coleman only saw the floor for a total of 10 minutes across 6 games. Despite the low usage last year, Coleman’s athleticism and speed were seen as potentially important to the depth of the MSU basketball roster this year.

That said, Coleman would have been a role player, used sparingly for depth on the basketball team.

By comparison, the Sophomore wide receiver led the football team with 58 receptions (8th in the Big Ten), 798 yards (6th in the Big Ten), and seven touchdown catches. It’s clear where Coleman’s future lies.

While this decision may hurt the basketball team a little, it should definitely help the football team a LOT.

In case you can’t remember a few weeks ago, here are some highlights to remind you.