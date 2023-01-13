GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Illinois - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State takes their 7-game win streak into Champaign, Illinois to take on the fighting Illini.
Illinois has had an up and down season, but boast their own recent 2-game win streak in the Big Ten.
Game Time: Friday, January 13th at 9pm US East Coast Time
Watch the game: FS1
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can this game avoid falling into a foul shot competition?
- Can the Spartans shoot threes to counter the Illini interior offense?
- Can MSU stay poised in the loud road environment?
