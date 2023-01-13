 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Illinois - Men’s Basketball

Join the conversation as the Spartans trade shots with the Fighting Illini.

By BrandonBD
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Illinois at Michigan State

Michigan State takes their 7-game win streak into Champaign, Illinois to take on the fighting Illini.

Illinois has had an up and down season, but boast their own recent 2-game win streak in the Big Ten.

Join the conversation below.

Game Time: Friday, January 13th at 9pm US East Coast Time

Watch the game: FS1

Full Game Preview: READ HERE

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can this game avoid falling into a foul shot competition?
  • Can the Spartans shoot threes to counter the Illini interior offense?
  • Can MSU stay poised in the loud road environment?

