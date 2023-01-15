Elijah Collins Chooses His Next Team

Former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins has announced he will be joining Oklahoma State.

The red shirt senior has one more year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA waivers for the 2020 season.

Collins became a fan favorite in his red shirt freshman year when he ran for almost a thousand yards. Some injuries and transfers like Kenneth Walker III taking the featured back role kept Collins from repeating that type of productivity.

That said, in the later third of Michigan State’s disappointing 2022 football season, Collins emerged as arguably their best running back.

Collins is a bit of a rarity in the transfer portal for departing Spartans, in that he moves from one Power 5 conference team to another.

It will be sad to see Collins not in the green and white, but this seems like a positive move for him. It seems the online reaction has largely been positive, wishing the now former Spartan well.

Best of luck to you! Always gonna be a fan of you — Shane (@ShaneShaull) January 15, 2023

Good luck we will miss you so much! You deserve happiness! — Janet (@Janet11044952) January 14, 2023