GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Purdue - Men’s Basketball

The top team in the Big Ten, and number 3 in the nation, Purdue Boilermakers roll into East Lansing for a show down on Martin Luther King Jr Day against Michigan State.
The 2:30pm tip off could make for an interesting crowd situation.
Regardless, the most interesting battle will be Zach Edey vs. essentially everyone on MSU’s roster.
Game Time: Monday, January 16th at 2:30 PM US East Coast time
Watch the game: FOX
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can Mady Sissoko hold his own against Zach Edey?
- Can Carson Cooper hold his own against Zach Edey?
- Can ANYONE hold their own against Zach Edey? (there is a theme here…)
