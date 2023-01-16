 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Purdue - Men’s Basketball

The Purdue Boilermakers come to East Lansing ranked number 3 in the country. This game will be a tall task.

By BrandonBD
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament- Purdue vs Michigan State Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The top team in the Big Ten, and number 3 in the nation, Purdue Boilermakers roll into East Lansing for a show down on Martin Luther King Jr Day against Michigan State.

The 2:30pm tip off could make for an interesting crowd situation.

Regardless, the most interesting battle will be Zach Edey vs. essentially everyone on MSU’s roster.

Game Time: Monday, January 16th at 2:30 PM US East Coast time

Watch the game: FOX

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can Mady Sissoko hold his own against Zach Edey?
  • Can Carson Cooper hold his own against Zach Edey?
  • Can ANYONE hold their own against Zach Edey? (there is a theme here…)

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...