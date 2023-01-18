 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midseason Survey

Let’s hear your opinion on some serious and some not so serious matters

By Oren "O" Basse
Happy Humpday everyone. So our Michigan State Spartans are 12-6 right now and 4-3 in the B1G. They have 13 games remaining before the BTT, 7 of which are home games. Let’s take this opportunity to see what you all are thinking about the rest of the season.

Poll

How many conference wins will MSU get to (20 games)?

  • 0%
    17
    (1 vote)
  • 3%
    16
    (4 votes)
  • 18%
    15
    (21 votes)
  • 13%
    14
    (15 votes)
  • 19%
    13
    (22 votes)
  • 29%
    12
    (33 votes)
  • 13%
    11 or less
    (15 votes)
Poll

What seed will MSU get in the BTT?

  • 0%
    1 seed
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    2, 3, or 4 (double-bye)
    (37 votes)
  • 50%
    5 or 6 (single-bye and play someone who played on opening day of BTT)
    (56 votes)
  • 15%
    7, 8, 9, or 10 (single-bye and play another single-bye team)
    (17 votes)
  • 0%
    Play on opening day (you better not vote for this)
    (1 vote)
Poll

What will MSU do in the BTT?

  • 8%
    Win it all
    (9 votes)
  • 15%
    Make Finals
    (16 votes)
  • 59%
    Make Semifinals
    (63 votes)
  • 16%
    Lose in Quarterfinals or earlier
    (18 votes)
Poll

What will MSU do in the NCAA Tournament?

  • 11%
    Final Four
    (12 votes)
  • 5%
    Elite Eight
    (6 votes)
  • 44%
    Sweet Sixteen
    (48 votes)
  • 33%
    Round of 32
    (37 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose in 1st round
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Not make the tournament
    (1 vote)
Poll

How many Big Ten teams will make the NCAA tournament?

  • 0%
    4
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    5
    (6 votes)
  • 8%
    6
    (9 votes)
  • 23%
    7
    (25 votes)
  • 33%
    8
    (36 votes)
  • 27%
    9+
    (29 votes)
Now some fun ones...

Poll

How many technical fouls will Izzo have from now to end of regular season?

  • 10%
    1
    (10 votes)
  • 33%
    2
    (33 votes)
  • 36%
    3
    (36 votes)
  • 21%
    4+
    (21 votes)
Poll

Will Carson Cooper get called for another flop?

  • 48%
    Yes
    (49 votes)
  • 51%
    No
    (52 votes)
Poll

Will Mady Sissoko score more points than his two backups?

  • 50%
    Yes
    (52 votes)
  • 49%
    No
    (51 votes)
Poll

Will Steven Izzo score a point this season?

  • 27%
    Yes, a FT
    (27 votes)
  • 23%
    Yes, a FG
    (23 votes)
  • 49%
    No
    (49 votes)
Poll

Will MSU get the season sweep against um?

  • 79%
    Hell Yes!
    (78 votes)
  • 20%
    I need more time to think about it
    (20 votes)
