Midseason Survey

Happy Humpday everyone. So our Michigan State Spartans are 12-6 right now and 4-3 in the B1G. They have 13 games remaining before the BTT, 7 of which are home games. Let’s take this opportunity to see what you all are thinking about the rest of the season.
Poll
How many conference wins will MSU get to (20 games)?
-
0%
17
-
3%
16
-
18%
15
-
13%
14
-
19%
13
-
29%
12
-
13%
11 or less
Poll
What seed will MSU get in the BTT?
-
0%
1 seed
-
33%
2, 3, or 4 (double-bye)
-
50%
5 or 6 (single-bye and play someone who played on opening day of BTT)
-
15%
7, 8, 9, or 10 (single-bye and play another single-bye team)
-
0%
Play on opening day (you better not vote for this)
Poll
What will MSU do in the BTT?
-
8%
Win it all
-
15%
Make Finals
-
59%
Make Semifinals
-
16%
Lose in Quarterfinals or earlier
Poll
What will MSU do in the NCAA Tournament?
-
11%
Final Four
-
5%
Elite Eight
-
44%
Sweet Sixteen
-
33%
Round of 32
-
4%
Lose in 1st round
-
0%
Not make the tournament
Poll
How many Big Ten teams will make the NCAA tournament?
-
0%
4
-
5%
5
-
8%
6
-
23%
7
-
33%
8
-
27%
9+
Now some fun ones...
Poll
How many technical fouls will Izzo have from now to end of regular season?
-
10%
1
-
33%
2
-
36%
3
-
21%
4+
Poll
Will Carson Cooper get called for another flop?
-
48%
Yes
-
51%
No
Poll
Will Mady Sissoko score more points than his two backups?
-
50%
Yes
-
49%
No
Poll
Will Steven Izzo score a point this season?
-
27%
Yes, a FT
-
23%
Yes, a FG
-
49%
No
Poll
Will MSU get the season sweep against um?
-
79%
Hell Yes!
-
20%
I need more time to think about it
