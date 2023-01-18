Midseason Survey

Happy Humpday everyone. So our Michigan State Spartans are 12-6 right now and 4-3 in the B1G. They have 13 games remaining before the BTT, 7 of which are home games. Let’s take this opportunity to see what you all are thinking about the rest of the season.

Poll How many conference wins will MSU get to (20 games)? 17

16

15

14

13

12

11 or less vote view results 0% 17 (1 vote)

3% 16 (4 votes)

18% 15 (21 votes)

13% 14 (15 votes)

19% 13 (22 votes)

29% 12 (33 votes)

13% 11 or less (15 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Poll What seed will MSU get in the BTT? 1 seed

2, 3, or 4 (double-bye)

5 or 6 (single-bye and play someone who played on opening day of BTT)

7, 8, 9, or 10 (single-bye and play another single-bye team)

Play on opening day (you better not vote for this) vote view results 0% 1 seed (0 votes)

33% 2, 3, or 4 (double-bye) (37 votes)

50% 5 or 6 (single-bye and play someone who played on opening day of BTT) (56 votes)

15% 7, 8, 9, or 10 (single-bye and play another single-bye team) (17 votes)

0% Play on opening day (you better not vote for this) (1 vote) 111 votes total Vote Now

Poll What will MSU do in the BTT? Win it all

Make Finals

Make Semifinals

Lose in Quarterfinals or earlier vote view results 8% Win it all (9 votes)

15% Make Finals (16 votes)

59% Make Semifinals (63 votes)

16% Lose in Quarterfinals or earlier (18 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Poll What will MSU do in the NCAA Tournament? Final Four

Elite Eight

Sweet Sixteen

Round of 32

Lose in 1st round

Not make the tournament vote view results 11% Final Four (12 votes)

5% Elite Eight (6 votes)

44% Sweet Sixteen (48 votes)

33% Round of 32 (37 votes)

4% Lose in 1st round (5 votes)

0% Not make the tournament (1 vote) 109 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many Big Ten teams will make the NCAA tournament? 4

5

6

7

8

9+ vote view results 0% 4 (1 vote)

5% 5 (6 votes)

8% 6 (9 votes)

23% 7 (25 votes)

33% 8 (36 votes)

27% 9+ (29 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Now some fun ones...

Poll How many technical fouls will Izzo have from now to end of regular season? 1

2

3

4+ vote view results 10% 1 (10 votes)

33% 2 (33 votes)

36% 3 (36 votes)

21% 4+ (21 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Carson Cooper get called for another flop? Yes

No vote view results 48% Yes (49 votes)

51% No (52 votes) 101 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Mady Sissoko score more points than his two backups? Yes

No vote view results 50% Yes (52 votes)

49% No (51 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Steven Izzo score a point this season? Yes, a FT

Yes, a FG

No vote view results 27% Yes, a FT (27 votes)

23% Yes, a FG (23 votes)

49% No (49 votes) 99 votes total Vote Now