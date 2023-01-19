 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD and How to Watch: Michigan State vs Rutgers - Men’s Basketball

Rutgers’ surprising run to the top of the Big Ten is put to the test as the come to East Lansing for a showdown with Michigan State.

By BrandonBD
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are riding into East Lansing for a showdown with Michigan State.

Here is how to watch and get into the action in the game thread below.

Game Time: Thursday, January 19th at 6:30 PM (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: FS1

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Who will take Malik Hall’s minutes in this game?
  • In a defensive matchup, will either team score more than 60 points?
  • Can Mady Sissoko get a basket?

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...