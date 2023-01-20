WEEKEND THREAD: NFL Divisional Games and MSU Women’s Basketball Take on Rutgers

The NFL divisional round of the playoffs is this weekend!

Of course, MSU plays Sunday, technically BEFORE the games - but STILL. Anyone else annoyed that MSU plays 3 of the next four Sundays? Or is it just me….

Ok, well you will DEFINITELY be needing to join the Michigan State Men’s Basketball GAME THREAD for the game against Indiana at 12 noon on Sunday, January 22nd. Game thread live 8am on Sunday.

Michigan State Men’s Basketball at Indiana: GAME THREAD

But that is not a full weekend. So to fill your time - and your minds with debate, here are the events you should be watching and debating this weekend:

Up First The Michigan State Games:

Sunday, January 22nd at 3:00 PM

Women’s basketball takes on Rutgers in East Lansing. Watching on BIG+

Now the NFL games:

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs (All Times US East Coast)

Saturday, January 21st

4:30 PM: Chiefs vs. Jaguars

8:15pm: Eagles vs Giants

Sunday, January 22nd

3:00 PM: Bills vs. Bengals

6:30 PM: 49ers vs. Cowboys

Which of the NFL games are you watching? Got any favorites from outside the state of Michigan?

Debate, argue, comment and keep track of it all in the weekend thread below.