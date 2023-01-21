How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State travels to Bloomington, Indiana to take on a suddenly hot Indiana Hoosier squad. Both teams are fighting to show they can consistently be the best versions of themselves.

Their penchant for close games should make this game interesting.

Game Time: Sunday, January 22nd at 12 noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State had the feel-good win they needed against a very tough Rutgers game earlier this week. It helped steady the ship after losses to Illinois on the road and 1-point loss to Purdue at home. It also helped calm some of the fears that Malik Hall’s current absence would leave this team struggling.

If MSU can find the defensive intensity that continually holds opponents to low point totals, they may have the fire power to take out Indiana on their home court. MSU will need all of their point total against a team averaging 79 points a game.

But if the shots aren’t falling, and MSUs seemingly emergent freshman trio of Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper and Tre Holloman cannot substantively spell the starters, this could be a tough road game.

Indiana University

Indiana has had a few times during the year where they look like they could be the class of the Big Ten. In their most recent game at Illinois they showed they could take on anyone. On the other hand, they have also lost a few games they most likey shouldnt have. Does that sound like anyone familiar?

The engine that drives the Hoosiers is clearly Junior Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and his 20 points a game.

Michigan State will need to find a way to contain his scoring and play in the tough environment in Indiana.

Predictions:

BBD: 74 - 67 Indiana Win (hey, I was proved wrong in the last game… maybe again)

O: 72-64 MSU Win