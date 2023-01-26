GAME THREAD: MIchigan State vs Iowa- Men’s Basketball

The Iowa Hawkeyes bring their 12-7 record (8th in Big Ten) to the Breslin tonight. The Hawkeyes did have a recent 4-game winning streak, but got run out in their last game at OSU. Kris Murray is their star; let’s see how MSU does against this team’s alpha.
Game Time: 7 P.M.
Watch the game: Fox Sports 1
Listen to the game: Spartan Sports Network (Spartan Sports Network)
Game Preview: Sorry guys, we did not get a preview for this one. That’s our bad. Just know that the Iowa coach will probably turn a different color at some point during the game.
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
-Is Mady still starting or will Izzo put Kohler in for tipoff?
-What is everyone drinking for this game?
