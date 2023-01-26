GAME THREAD: MIchigan State vs Iowa- Men’s Basketball

The Iowa Hawkeyes bring their 12-7 record (8th in Big Ten) to the Breslin tonight. The Hawkeyes did have a recent 4-game winning streak, but got run out in their last game at OSU. Kris Murray is their star; let’s see how MSU does against this team’s alpha.

Game Time: 7 P.M.

Watch the game: Fox Sports 1

Listen to the game: Spartan Sports Network (Spartan Sports Network)

Game Preview: Sorry guys, we did not get a preview for this one. That’s our bad. Just know that the Iowa coach will probably turn a different color at some point during the game.

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

-Is Mady still starting or will Izzo put Kohler in for tipoff?

-What is everyone drinking for this game?