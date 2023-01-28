How to Watch Michigan State at Purdue - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State travels the the Mackey Arena to take on the Purdue Boilermakers this Sunday. This venue has never been kind to the Spartans. MSU will be playing the number 1 team in the country and one of the loudest crowds in the country. Here’s how to watch and get into the action.

Game Time: Sunday, January 29th at 12:15pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

It’s been 13 days since Michigan State lost by one point to the Purdue Boilermakers. In that short span, the season has looked bright and empty. The one point loss came right after a hard loss to Illinois and news that Malik Hall would be out for the rest of the season.

Then things changed. MSU had a great win over Rutgers and word started trickling out that Malik Hall might be back in February.

Then MSU lost in less than competitive fashion to Indiana. The season looked bleak.

Then again things changed, as Iowa came to the Breslin center to find a well prepared MSU squad and a returned Malik Hall. MSU pulled out a tight victory. It’s still unclear where the momentum is going for MSU, but the season looks different with Malik Hall back already.

Seeing Purdue for the second time gives MSU a preparation edge, as well as bringing Malik Hall along to balance the floor against the nations number 1 team.

Purdue University

Since facing MSU at Breslin 13 days ago Purdue has done what top teams do: win. Not every Purdue win looks pretty, but they are pulling out game after game. In a Big Ten that has seen everyone beat everyone, the loan true top team is clearly Purdue.

Purdue is also being recognized on the national stage. Sporting the number 1 ranking coming into this clash.

The engine that drives Purdue is 7’4” Zach Edey, who is playing up to his potential all American billing. And as Spartans will know, the support coming from a fast developing freshman backcourt is making the Boilermakers even harder to beat.

Predictions:

BBD: 74-68 Purdue win