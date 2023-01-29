What MSU’s Two McDonald’s All American Basketball Recruits Means for a National Championship

Michigan State Men’s Basketball has two bonafide McDonald’s All Americans in its 2023 signed class. The highest rated player in Spartan recruiting history, Xavier Booker will play for the East Team. Newly minted composite five star point guard, Jeremy Fears, will play for the West squad. While this game won’t count for the Spartans record, MSU players in this game is a key step towards Michigan State’s hope for another National Championship for Tom Izzo.

While only two of the four 2023 signed recruits for Izzo’s basketball squad were named as finalists, all four were nominated. Those not selected, Power Forward Coen Carr and Small Forward Gehrig Normand are both 4-star recruits according to 247Sports. The class overall is ranked the number 3 recruiting class in the country, the highest of Tom Izzo’s Hall of Fame career.

It will be fun to see Fears and Booker face off in this showcase in March. The impact of the nominations may be even more important for the Spartans hopes for a second national title under Izzo.

After many years of having MSU recruits play in this showcase game, Michigan State has largely been bereft of McDonald’s All American recruits over the last half decade. 2021 recruit, Max Christie was Izzo’s first McDonald’s All American in 4-years. Christie is not on the 2022 squad, he is now playing for the Lakers after opting to go pro after his Freshman year.

This leaves this year’s squad without a McDonald’s All American - an almost sure fire sign they can’t win the national championship. SInce 1979, only one team - the 2002 Maryland team coached by Gary Williams - has won the national championship without at least one McDonald’s All American.

The 2002 MSU basketball team is exciting, frustrating and a heck of a roller coaster. We should value and love this team for what it is. We can also day dream a bit about what the team will look like next year with this premier set of recruits filling the roster.