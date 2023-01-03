 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD - Michigan State vs Nebraska - Men’s Basketball

The Nebraska Cornhuskers come to town as Big Ten play resumes.

By BrandonBD
Nebraska v Michigan State Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It’s BAAACK! Michigan State men’s basketball gets their Big Ten season rolling again as they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Game Time: 7pm

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Listen to the game: 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can the Cornhuskers keep this game tight through defense?
  • Can MSU bring the scoring with Malik Hall (even in a limited role)?
  • Can these teams beat the over under for combined points?

