How to watch Michigan State vs Nebraska - Men’s Basketball - Game Time, Info and Preview

Tonight, at 7pm Big Ten action resumes for the Michigan State Men’s basketball program as they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Game Time: 7pm

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Listen to the game: 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State: The Spartans are riding a four game winning streak into the return of Big Ten Play. Forward Malik Hall returned for just under 12-minutes of game action in their final tune up of the season, an 89-68 blowout of the Buffalo Bills.

For just the second game in the last ten, MSU is expected to have its full roster ready to play against Nebraksa - even if Malik Hall is expected to still be limited.

Nebraska: The record (8-6 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten) may not be inspiring but some of the games have definitely been for the Cornhuskers.

No longer the pushover of the Big Ten, this team has played some serious games. They beat a (then) very strong Creighton, beat Florida State by 17 and just beat Iowa 66-50. Even the losses have been interesting, as the Huskers took Purdue to overtime (and should have won that game).

A massive change in game tempo seems to be the key, as Nebraska is winning with tight defense. For the last three years, Nebraksa played fast, ranking in the top 35 for tempo according to KenPom. This year, they rank 280th.

Game Preview and prediction:

Nebraska’s slow tempo and grinding defense this year could make for a tighter game. MSU has struggled to score, and at times relies too much on 2-point jump shots leading to dry spells. Nebraska has similar scoring droughts but hangs in games by playing tight defense.

If MSU’s Malik Hall is limited, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see this game end up with both teams in the fifties for scoring. If MSU can open up some fast break points and rely on some more great shooting from Hall (even in limited time, his work against Buffalo was great), they could open this game up and push past Nebraska’s ability to keep up.

Prediction: 68-82 MSU win.