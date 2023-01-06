How to Watch MSU Take on Rival Michigan in East Lansing - TV, Betting and Prediction

Michigan State is hosting its in-state rival the University of Michigan. One of the marquee matchups nationally, this game has added spice after the insulting and offensive remarks made by (and those around) Michigan center Hunter Dickinson.

This is one NOT to be missed.

Game Time: Saturday January 7th at 2:30pm

Watch the game: FOX

Read the Game Preview: Game Run Down

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 12noon)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans roll into this game 10-4 overall with a 2-1 record in the Big Ten. A convincing 74 to 56 blowout of Nebraska shows a nearly full strength MSU squad is ready for anyone. An open question is the health of senior Malik Hall. Some reports indicate he did not practice Wednesday - though that could have been recovery from Tuesday night’s game, it does raise concerns about how many minute the crucial swingman can provide.

University of Michigan

The big question for the Wolverines is which team shows up. The team that struggled to beat (non) powerhouse Lipscombe and fell to Central Michigan, or the team that dismantled Big Ten foe Maryland, and handled the Nittany Lions. Regardless of the quality of play, the antics of their star Hunter Dickinson should mean tempers are running high on all sides.

Predictions:

BBD: 72-67 MSU win

Andy: 74-68 MSU win

O: 72-61 MSU win