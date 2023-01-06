WEEKEND THREAD: Michigan State Games Galore, NFL Week 18 (the LIONS!), and the College Football Playoff

This is a weekend FULL of sports. So much to watch, so much to debate and we are here for ALL OF IT.

If you want to comment on the Game Thread for Men’s Basketball taking on University of Michigan, please go HERE (Live at 12noon on Saturday)

How to Watch Here

Game Preview Here

First, the Michigan State Games:

Michigan State Women’s Basketball at Maryland

Saturday, January 7th 1pm. Watch on Big Ten Plus.

Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey at Ohio State

Friday January 6th at 7pm, Watch on Big Ten Plus, Listen on 1240 AM

Saturday January 7th at 4pm, Watch on Big Ten Plus, Listen on 730AM

Now the NFL:

Saturday: 4:30pm - Chiefs vs. Raiders, 8:15pm Titans Vs. Jaguars

Sunday: 1pm: A BUNCH of GAMES, 4:25pm Rams vs Seahawks (and some others),

Sunday at 8:15: Lions at the Packers

College Football Playoff Final: Georgia vs. TCU

Monday, January 9th at 7:30pm (ESPN - Multiple options)

Enjoy the debate below!