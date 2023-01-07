 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs University of Michigan - Men’s Basketball

By BrandonBD
/ new
Michigan State v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

After all the talk (mostly by Michigan’s future tier 3 wrestling sideshow star) by Hunter Dickinson and the build up from both fanbases it is time for Michigan State vs. Michigan Basketball round 1.

Game Time: Saturday January 7th at 2:30pm

Watch the game: FOX

Comment and Follow Live Below.

Some Things to Debate:

  • How will the Izzone welcome Hunter Dickinson?
  • Will Malik Hall be a factor?
  • How will Mady Sissoko change this game (for the good or bad)?

Argue it out and more below in the comments.

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...