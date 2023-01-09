How to Watch Michigan State Spartans at Wisconsin Badgers - Time, TV, and Prediction

Michigan State comes to Madison Wisconsin to take on 18th Ranked Wisconsin. Here’s how to catch all the action and join in yourself.

Game Time: Tuesday, January 10th at 7pm (East Coast time).

Watch the game: ESPN

Full Game Preview READ HERE

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 3pm US East Coast time)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State just came off an emotional and ugly win over University of Michigan. The Spartans full roster is expected on the court for the clash against the Badgers. Malik Hall is rounding into form, with the trio of Hall, Walker and Hoggard providing 75% of the offense against University of Michigan.

Michigan State’s success in this game may come down to tempo. Against a Badgers team that likes to slow it down to a crawl, if MSU can find a way to get it going in transition this could be a good night for the Spartans. If it slows down to a crawl, Joey Hauser will need to shake his shooting funk from the past weekend and be a big part of the solution.

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin is one of two ranked Big Ten teams. In a topsy-turvy year for the Big Ten, Wisconsin mostly survived a lightly scheduled pre-conference slate of games. Coming off a loss to Illinois this could be a hungry Wisconsin team, or a team ready for the knock out blow.

Michigan State may not be the most prolific scoring team in the conference this year, but Wisconsin is one of the few scoring even less. Wisconsin will need to make this a slug fest that they hope they can pull out a win behind an energized crowd. That will be a tough task if MSU comes in focused.

Predictions:

BBD: 65-57 MSU Win.

O: 70-60 Spartans