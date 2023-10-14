Game Thread: Michigan State @ Rutgers

Happy Saturday everyone! College football has a great slate of games for you today, but none are bigger than the battle for the Big Ten East cellar between your Michigan State Spartans and the home team Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Hope we can enjoy the game. Still no word on if MSU will make a switch at QB, though I am on record as saying I think we will.

GO GREEN! GO WHITE!

Game Time: 12noon

Watch the game: Big Ten Network (or stream on FuboTV with a free trial or on your Fox Sports app with a Big Ten Network subscription)

Game Preview: Read the preview here